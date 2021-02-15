Tuesday's Pistons game postponed because of Spurs' COVID-19 issues

The NBA announced Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed until the second half of the season.

Because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Spurs’ team and subsequent contact tracing, the Spurs will not have enough players to meet the mandated minimum of eight.

It’s the third Pistons game this season that has been postponed because of health and safety protocols. The previous two were because of a positive test with the Washington Wizards on Jan. 15 and an inconclusive test with the Pistons just before the Feb. 1 game at Denver. That test later was cleared and the Pistons played the next day.

The Pistons (8-19) are on a two-game win streak and open a five-game road trip against the Mavericks, Grizzlies, Magic and Pelicans beginning on Wednesday.

