Pistons-Mavs game Wednesday postponed because of Texas cold spell

The Pistons’ work week got considerably lighter in the past couple of days.

Tuesday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs was postponed because of a positive test within the Spurs organization. And now, Wednesday’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks has been postponed because of severe weather in Texas, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently declared a state of emergency.

Instead of having a back-to-back to start a long road trip, the Pistons aren't scheduled to play until Friday at Memphis before two games in Orlando on Sunday and Tuesday, and finishing the road trip Feb. 24 at New Orleans.

Wednesday's is the fourth Pistons game this season that has been postponed — the first three because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard