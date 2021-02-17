SUBSCRIBE NOW
PISTONS

Pistons squander 25-point lead, lose 105-102 in Chicago

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
In the first half, it looked to be an easy night in Chicago as the Pistons started their five-game road trip.

The start was better than the finish.

Pistons guard Wayne Ellington, right, shoots as Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky defends during the second half of Wednesday's game in Chicago.

The Pistons built a 25-point lead near the end of the second quarter and watched it evaporate in the second half, as the Bulls rallied and grabbed a 105-102 victory on Wednesday night at United Center.

Jerami Grant had a spectacular game, with a career-high 43 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth duel with the Bulls’ Zach LaVine, who finished with 37 points.

The loss ends the Pistons’ first win streak of the season, in a game that was moved up from the second half of the season, after the Bulls and Pistons both had games postponed Wednesday.

In the second quarter, the Pistons had a 14-0 run, with five points each from Saddiq Bey and Dennis Smith Jr. and led, 47-27. They had their biggest margin, 59-34, with 2:39 left in the first half after a 3-pointer by Grant and a basket by Plumlee.

The game turned around in the third quarter, where the Pistons had an 18-point lead out of halftime after a 6-0 run to finish the second quarter. The Bulls continued that for a 29-6 run to trim the lead to 67-66 at the 2:49 mark.

LaVine carried the Bulls (12-15) with 15 points during the spurt, but Grant helped stabilize the Pistons with four points in the final stretch of the period, and the Pistons held on to a 73-70 lead entering the fourth. It ended up being a 27-12 scoring margin for the Bulls.

The Bulls had another big run and took the lead for good, with a basket by Garrett Temple for a 74-73 advantage. Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points) hit a jumper and Patrick Williams (15 points).

The Pistons rallied behind Grant in the fourth quarter and got within 87-86 with 4:04 remaining. They had a final shot at tying the game, but Delon Wright’s 3-point attempt missed and the Bulls held on for their second straight win.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

