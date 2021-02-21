Pistons guard Delon Wright to miss at least 2 weeks with groin strain

The news on the injury front keeps getting worse for the Pistons.

After losing starting point guard Killian Hayes to a torn labrum in his right hip early in the season, the Pistons are will be without his replacement for a while.

Delon Wright sustained a grade-2 right groin strain in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning that the Pistons will have to figure some things out at the position.

Dennis Smith Jr., acquired in the Derrick Rose trade this month, looks to be the most likely option to become the starter. Smith has played in just five games this season with the Pistons, but he is in his fourth NBA season. He’s been improving as he’s gotten more familiar with the offense, including two games with five assists.

Another option could be Rodney McGruder, who is more of a shooting guard, but has been in the system since training camp, which is longer than two-way players Saben Lee and Frank Jackson, who are point guards.

Wright’s two-week timeline likely would last through the remainder of the first half of the season, which has seven more games, starting with Sunday’s matchup at Orlando.

Wright is posting career highs with 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

