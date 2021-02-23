SUBSCRIBE NOW
PISTONS

Pistons beat Magic 105-93 with help from young guards

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
It was the same two teams, but it wasn’t even close to the same result.

The Pistons and Orlando Magic played Sunday and it was a mismatch almost from the start, as All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and guard Evan Fournier, who combined for 66 points to fuel the Magic.

In Tuesday’s rematch, the Pistons looked like a different team, with better defense, energy and a big boost from their young point guards, pushing them to a turnaround win, 105-93, at Amway Center.

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) drives to the basket in front of Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Saben Lee (18 points) and Dennis Smith Jr. (14 points) each had a season high and Jerami Grant added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pistons (9-22), who ended their three-game losing streak and have a back-to-back at New Orleans on Wednesday.

The Pistons held a 53-51 lead at halftime but pushed ahead to double digits with a 16-6 run, with six points from Grant. Smith ended the run with a fadeaway jumper and a 3-pointer, for a 69-57 advantage.

The Pistons ended the third quarter with a 14-point advantage and Lee helped get things going in the fourth quarter with his second career 3-pointer, boosting the lead to 87-71. Josh Jackson, who had 18 points and six rebounds, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back baskets by Lee and Jackson helped push the lead to 20 with 5:02 left, and the Pistons held on the rest of the way.

Vucevic finished with 20 points and nine rebounds and Fournier 14 points for the Magic (13-19).

