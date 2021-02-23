Pistons' Jerami Grant left off All-Star roster despite breakout season

In a field of high-level candidates, Pistons forward Jerami Grant wasn’t selected as one of the reserves for the NBA All-Star Game.

Grant is having the best season of his career with 23.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists, and has ascended to the role as No. 1 option for the Pistons, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, which likely detracted from his production.

The starting frontcourt for the East is Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The frontcourt reserves, announced Tuesday, are Julius Randle (Knicks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics) and Nikola Vucevic (Magic).

Along with Grant, the notable names not selected include Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo (Heat), along with Domantas Sabonis (Pacers) and Khris Middleton (Bucks).

Grant, 26, has had a breakout season, almost doubling his production from last season, when he was with the Denver Nuggets and helped spark them to a spot in the conference finals.

