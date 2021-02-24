Pistons' second-half schedule revealed; here is who they're playing

The Pistons almost have made it through the first half of their schedule during the pandemic. Now they know most of the second half of the schedule as well.

The NBA released the remainder of the league schedule Wednesday, including games from the first half that were postponed because of COVID contact tracing or positive tests. The Pistons will have 36 games in the second half, beginning March 11 at the Charlotte Hornets and finishing May 16 hosting the Miami Heat.

The Pistons’ schedule is highlighted by two games against the Los Angeles Clippers, with former Pistons Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris, on April 11 (away) and 14 (home).

In the final 36 games, 20 are at Little Caesars Arena and 16 on the road. The final stretch of the season features nine home games among the final 11 contests.

The toughest string of games comes in a five-game western trip with games at Oklahoma City, Denver, Sacramento, Portland and the Clippers, from April 5-11.

This season, the NBA will have a play-in tournament that will include the ninth- and 10th-place teams, who have a chance to get into the playoffs. The playoffs tentatively are scheduled to begin on May 22.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

Pistons second-half schedule

Thursday, March 11: at Charlotte, 7

Saturday, March 13: at Brooklyn, 7

Monday, March 15: San Antonio, 8

Wednesday, March: 17 Toronto, 7

Friday, March 19: at Houston, 8

Sunday, March 21: Chicago, 7

Wednesday, March 24: at Indiana, 7

Friday, March 26: Brooklyn, 7

Saturday, March 27: at Washington, 8

Monday, March 29: Toronto, 8

Wednesday, March 31: Portland, 7

Thursday, April 1: Washington, 7

Saturday, April 3: New York, 8

Monday, April 5: at Oklahoma City, 7

Tuesday, April 6: at Denver, 9

Thursday, April 8: at Sacramento, 10

Saturday, April 10: at Portland, 10

Sunday, April 11: at L.A. Clippers, 10

Wednesday, April 14: L.A. Clippers, 8

Friday, April 16: Oklahoma City, 7

Saturday, April 17: at Washington, 8

Monday, April 19: Cleveland, 7

Wednesday, April 21: at Dallas, 8:30

Thursday, April 22: at San Antonio, 8:30

Saturday, April 24: at Indiana, 7

Monday, April 26: Atlanta, 7

Thursday, April 29: Dallas, 7

Saturday, May 1: at Charlotte, 7

Monday, May 3: Orlando, 7

Tuesday, May 4: Charlotte, 7

Thursday, May 6: Memphis, 8

Saturday, May 8: at Philadelphia, 7

Sunday, May 9: Chicago, 8

Tuesday, May 11: Minnesota, 7

Friday, May 14: Denver, 8

Sunday, May 16: Miami, TBD