Pistons game against Raptors uncertain as Toronto goes through contract tracing

It’s not quite an early vacation, but the Pistons could have another game on their schedule postponed because of health and safety protocols.

Tuesday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors — who are playing their home games in Tampa this season during the pandemic — could be postponed because of contact tracing within the Raptors organization. As of Tuesday afternoon, the NBA hadn’t issued an update on the status of the Pistons-Raptors game.

The Pistons (9-25) have one other game scheduled before the All-Star break: Thursday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. That game was added to the schedule last month, as the league attempted to balance the first and second halves of the schedule with 36 games each.

If Tuesday’s game is postponed, it would have to fit into an imbalanced second half.

The NBA postponed the Raptors’ home game against the Chicago Bulls scheduled for Sunday because they wouldn’t have enough players to meet the minimum requirement of eight healthy players. On Friday, the Raptors played without head coach Nick Nurse and most of their coaching staff, along with All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and beat the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors (17-17) have surged, going 10-5 since they started the season slowly. Their recovery has landed them in a tie for the fifth-best record in the East, just a half-game behind the Knicks.

