Pistons, Planet Fitness partner to open Midtown gym

The Detroit Pistons are continuing their commitment to making their Midtown Detroit practice facility part of the community.

The team announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Planet Fitness to open a publicly accessible fitness center in the team’s Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center. The new fitness center is still under construction, delayed by restrictions because of the pandemic, and progress is slated to resume this month, with a projected opening later this year.

Planet Fitness, which boasts the most members of any fitness brand, has more than 80 locations in Michigan. It will join Plum Market as retail centers in the Pistons’ practice facility and will offer memberships starting at $10 per month.

“We are pleased to work with Planet Fitness as a new retail partner at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and look forward to growing our existing partnership for years to come,” said Arn Tellem, Pistons vice chairman. “We are focused on connecting our team to the community and we want our practice facility and team headquarters to be a destination that is inviting to the public."

“Planet Fitness’ vision aligns perfectly with our operational usage for the PPC," he continued. "A hub for fitness, health and basketball programming that engages and provides opportunity for everyone in the local community.”

The planned state-of-the-art facility will feature a selection of cardio and strength equipment, free-weight area, 30-minute circuit, multi-function training area and ample room for stretching. In addition, the two-level facility includes full high-end locker rooms and the signature Planet Fitness Black Card spa area, with Hydromassage, tanning and a relaxation lounge area.

