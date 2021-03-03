Pistons' Jerami Grant misses Wednesday's game with injury

Jerami Grant, who was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Knicks, missed Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors because of a quad contusion.

Grant, the Pistons’ leading scorer, was hurt in the fourth quarter and didn’t return because the score was lopsided. He was listed initially as doubtful but coach Dwane Casey indicated that they want to be as careful as possible, in order to prevent something more concerning.

“As a precaution. It's just being conservative with it; it's nothing serious,” Casey said before Wednesday’s game. “All the tests came back (fine). We want to make sure we give him plenty of time. He'll have (Wednesday off) and I don't know what will happen (Thursday) but throughout the All-Star break, he'll have an opportunity to get better.”

The Pistons also were without Josh Jackson, who had a stomach illness. That left the Pistons shorthanded at the forward positions, where they had to start Svi Mykhailiuk and Saddiq Bey, with Sekou Doumbouya as the reserve option.

“Josh was in a bad way yesterday before we left, so I hope he's feeling better,” Casey said.

No Rising Stars

No Pistons were selected for the Rising Stars teams, thoughBey was considered a good option, along with Isaiah Stewart. The game, which features first- and second-year players split into U.S. and World teams, won’t be played during All-Star Weekend because of health and safety protocols during the pandemic.

The rosters were named, with Ja Morant and Zion Williamson highlighting the U.S. team.

Pistons at Knicks

► Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Madison Square Garden, New York

► TV/radio: FSD/104.3

► Outlook: The Knicks (18-18) are one of the top stories of the first half of the season, as they sit in fifth place in the East. They have won three of their last four games, including beating the Pistons by 19 points on Sunday.

