Pistons to start selling general-admission tickets; up to 750 fans allowed

Detroit — That background noise at Pistons games won’t just be recorded cheering and booing.

For the first time since the pandemic began last March, the Pistons will begin selling general-admission tickets to home games at Little Caesars Arena. The first game available will be Wednesday, March 17 against the Toronto Raptors.

Using local and state guidelines, the Pistons will welcome up to 750 fans for home games. Tickets will be available Thursday morning at 10 at Pistons.com and Ticketmaster.com. Season-ticketholders and suite holders already had been given access to presale tickets this week.

“In preparation for hosting a limited number of fans during these challenging times, we are grateful to work closely with state and local health professionals, the NBA and Olympia Entertainment in creating a safe and welcoming environment,” said Mike Zavodsky, chief business officer for the Pistons.

“We thank our fans and the community for their continued support during this time as we worked through all necessary steps and benchmarks required for welcoming you back to Little Caesars Arena safely.”

In keeping with health and safety protocols, all seats will be physically distanced. Some additional guidelines also were announced:

► All fans ages two years and older will be required to wear a mask for the duration of their time inside the venue, except when eating or drinking at their seating location

► Marked physical distancing while navigating the venue

► Completion of health survey screening for all guests entering the arena no more than 24 hours before the game

► Installation of mobile ticket scanning pedestals

► Cashless payments in the parking lot and for food and beverage

► Any and all bags will be prohibited for all games

