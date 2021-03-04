Pistons flub the encore, fall to Knicks 114-104

The Pistons used a balanced team approach to push past the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The same formula didn’t work against the New York Knicks, who look to be on their way to a special season. For the second time this week, the Knicks easily handled the Pistons, taking a 114-104 victory on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

BOX SCORE: Knicks 114, Pistons 104

The Pistons (10-26) enter the All-Star break with the worst record in the Eastern Conference but with some flashes of what their future could look like. They won’t play again until Thursday at Charlotte.

All five starters scored in double figures, with Wayne Ellington leading the way with 17 points, pacing the Pistons in scoring for the second straight game. Saddiq Bey had 14 points, Mason Plumlee 12 points and 13 rebounds and Rodney McGruder 13 points.

The Knicks (19-18) finished the first half above .500 and are fifth in the East, led by All-Star forward Julius Randle, who had 27 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

