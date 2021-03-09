Pistons rookie Killian Hayes 'progressing well' from hip injury

There might there be some good news regarding Pistons rookie Killian Hayes coming soon.

Hayes, who has been sidelined since early January because of a torn labrum in his right hip, could be getting ready for a return to action.

"It'll be the eight-week mark, so we'll provide an update next week, but he's progressing well and it been exciting to see him grow and come back from this setback," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said Tuesday. " He's been working diligently and he looks great. We'll have an update next week and we're excited to have him join the team shortly."

The Pistons said after the injury on Jan. 4 that they would provide an update in 8-10 weeks. Hayes sustained the non-contact injury against the Milwaukee Bucks and recently has been doing some light shooting but he hasn't been cleared for full basketball activities.

Hayes, 19, was the No. 7 pick in last year’s draft and had a rough start to the season in his first seven games, posting 4.6 pts, 3.6 assists, 28% FG in seven games.

