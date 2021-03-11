Pistons' Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee among finalists for Olympic basketball team

The Pistons didn’t have any All-Stars this year, but they could be represented on the U.S. Olympic basketball team.

Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee are among the 57 finalists for the Olympic team. That group will vie for the final 12 spots on the roster. Grant was one of 15 players added to the pool, including Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Duncan Robinson (Michigan) and former Pistons forward Christian Wood.

The other 42 players had been named in February 2020 and included Plumlee, along with All-Stars Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.

“With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it’s important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible. These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that,” USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said.

“Having a larger player pool than what we normally have is critical because of all of the uncertainties we face about availability. But for USA Basketball to receive the commitment of so many outstanding players remains an indicator of the great honor of representing your country means to these men.”

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich leads the coaching staff, with Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce (former Atlanta Hawks coach) and Jay Wright (Villanova).

The Summer Olympics, originally scheduled for last year, are set for July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan. The basketball tournament will include teams from 12 countries.

