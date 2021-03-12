Ex-Piston Blake Griffin won't play against old team Saturday night

The Pistons won’t have to worry about facing Blake Griffin on his new team — at least not yet. He has been ruled out for Saturday's Pistons-Brooklyn Nets game.

Griffin, who agreed to a contract buyout from the Pistons last week, signed with the Nets for the remainder of the season. Griffin, who turns 32 next week, was looking to latch on with a contending team, and the Nets (25-13) are a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets are considered the favorites to win the East, but with the addition of Griffin, likely to bolster their bench, they have surpassed the defending-champion Lakers as the favorites.

Griffin, who is coming off knee surgery in the offseason, played just 20 games with the Pistons this season, and is having one of his worst years in terms of statistical production, with 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

It’s a stark difference from 2018-19, Griffin’s first full season with the Pistons, when he led them to the playoffs, earned his sixth All-Star selection and earned All-NBA honors.

With a couple of knee issues, Griffin’s production has fallen off, but after agreeing to the buyout and agreeing to take $13.3 million less than his guaranteed contract, Griffin was looking for a good fit.

The Nets have enough scoring in their starting lineup, but could get a boost from Griffin in helping to facilitate the offense and provide veteran leadership.

Pistons at Nets

Tipoff: 7 Saturday, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Outlook: The Pistons (10-27) are coming off a loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the first game back from the All-Star break. Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) will not play.