Pistons land guard Hamidou Diallo from Thunder for Svi Mykhailiuk, 2027 2nd-round pick

When Pistons general manager Troy Weaver spoke about a rebuild or a restoring to the roster, he was serious. In his first season on the job, he’s had an aggressive timeline in looking at how to reshape the roster.

Just one player remains from last season’s roster: Sekou Doumbouya, who is in his second year. That’s because the Pistons have agreed to trade wing Svi Mykhailiuk, along with a 2027 second-round pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder, for wing Hamidou Diallo, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

Diallo, 22, is a 6-foot-5 wing who was a second-round pick (45th overall) in the 2018 draft. He was picked by the Brooklyn Nets but was traded to the Thunder in a three-team deal that involved Timofey Mozgov and Dwight Howard.

Like Mykhailiuk, Diallo is still on his rookie deal and can become a restricted free agent after this season. His salary for this year is $1.7 million, the same as Mykhailiuk’s.

In his third season, Diallo is having his best production: 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in about 24 minutes of 32 games. Diallo, with a 29% 3-point percentage, isn’t an adept shooter like Mykhailiuk, but his athleticism is the appeal for Weaver, who was in the Thunder front office when they traded for Diallo.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the trade, noting also: “The Pistons consider Diallo as a core future player, and plan to work to sign him to a new deal in the offseason, sources said.”

Mykhailiuk, 23, came to the Pistons at the trade deadline in 2019 in the trade with the Lakers for Reggie Bullock. He played in 95 games and was in the rotation, playing in 36 of 37 games this season with 6.9 points and 2.1 rebounds, hitting 33% on 3-pointers.

He was one of the holdovers when Weaver arrived and after taking time to assess Mykhailiuk’s value, Weaver opted instead for a player who is more athletic and lanky — with a 7-foot wingspan — and fits the mold of players that the Pistons have added to the roster this season.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard