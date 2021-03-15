Pistons to sign Tyler Cook to 10-day contract

The Pistons are bolstering their frontcourt, at least for the short term.

The team is signing big man Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract, a league source told The Detroit News on Monday.

Cook, 23, is a 6-foot-8, 255-pound post player who will add some size to the roster that has been shorthanded because of a couple of injuries. Cook played four games with the Brooklyn Nets this season; last year, he played 11 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two with the Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons had an open roster spot after Blake Griffin’s buyout, and Cook gives them another experienced player to add some depth in the frontcourt, as backup center Jahlil Okafor works his way back from an injury.

Cook is mainly a post player and has not attempted a 3-pointer in his pro career. He last played on March 3 for the Nets, so he will have to complete quarantine before he can practice with the Pistons.

In three seasons at Iowa, Cook was a standout, averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in his career.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard