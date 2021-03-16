Pistons see 'significant positive improvement' as Killian Hayes rehabs hip injury

Detroit — Pistons rookie Killian Hayes is nearing a return to the court this season.

After sustaining a torn labrum in his right hip early in the season, Hayes was only able to play in the first seven games of the season before beginning rehabilitation.

That process has gone well and the 19-year-old looks like he could play soon.

“The Pistons medical team has evaluated the rehabilitation progress on Killian Hayes’ right hip subluxation and results have shown significant positive improvement and advancement towards recovery,” the team said in a statement.

Hayes' initial timetable was for an eight-week recovery period and Tuesday’s update indicates that things have gone well. One of the initial options was either surgery or rehab; the injury wasn’t deemed serious enough to require surgery, so Hayes worked his way back to playing shape.

It’s not all going to come at once.

Hayes is cleared for on-court basketball activities, but he’ll be in what the team is calling a “phased progression” to participate in full-contact practices and game action.

“The process will continue for another three weeks and he will be re-evaluated at the end of that period,” the team said in the statement.

If all goes well, the next three-week period would be around the first week of April, which could mean that he potentially would be available for the Pistons’ four-game western road trip, beginning April 6, with games at Denver, Sacramento, Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard