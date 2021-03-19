Frank Jackson's season-high 23 leads Pistons to 113-110 victory over Rockets

A win streak is a win streak.

With the way the season has gone, the Pistons will take consecutive wins wherever they can get them.

They followed up Wednesday’s solid win over the Toronto Raptors with a 113-100 road win over the Houston Rockets, for just their second back-to-back victories of the season.

Frank Jackson had a season-high 23 points, Saddiq Bey 20 points, Josh Jackson 15 points and Isaiah Stewart 13 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons (12-29).

That the Pistons were able to excel with Jerami Grant having an off game (18 points on 5-of-21 from the field) was a surprise, as was Frank Jackson’s offensive outburst. He went 7-of-10 from the field, and made all five of his 3-pointers, en route to doubling his previous season high.

It was the 19th consecutive loss for the Rockets (11-29), who have lost the last 12 games by double digits.

The Pistons led, 55-51, at halftime, and Frank Jackson opened the third quarter with a lay-in and a 3-pointer. The Rockets answered with an 8-2 run, with a three-point play by John Wall (21 points and seven assists) and a 3-pointer by Christian Wood (18 points and 11 rebounds).

BOX SCORE: Pistons 113, Rockets 100

Jackson, who had 10 points in the quarter, ended the spurt with a 3-pointer and the Pistons pushed the lead to nine after Bey made a pair of free throws and Grant added three free throws for a 70-61 win.

Josh Jackson led a surge to end the quarter with a dunk and Bey added a 3-pointer and another jumper, and the lead was 84-77 after the third period.

The Pistons took control in the fourth with Josh Jackson hitting a jumper and Bey adding a three-point play to push the margin to 12. The Rockets got within five with 6:30 remaining, but the Pistons had an 11-0 run, with four points from Delon Wright and a 3-pointer from Grant, to help seal the win.

