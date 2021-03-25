Report: Pistons trade Delon Wright to Kings for Cory Joseph, two second-round picks

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and a pair of second-round draft picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Thursday.

The Pistons will receive a 2021 second-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers and the Kings' 2024 second-round pick, according to the report.

Joseph entered Wednesday averaging 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists through 43 games this season — nearly identical to his career average of 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The 29-year-old Joseph was a former 29th-overall pick from the San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 NBA Draft. He's also had stops with the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.

Wright was acquired by Detroit from the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team deal in November in one of the first moves by first-year general manager Troy Weaver. Wright entered the Pistons' 116-111 loss to the Pacers averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists.

Wright, 28, was drafted 20th overall from the Raptors in 2015. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in Feb. 2019 as part of the package that sent Marc Gasol to Toronto. Wright was traded to the Mavericks the following July.

The move comes ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.