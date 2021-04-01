Jackson, Bey recover to lift Pistons 120-91 over Wizards

Detroit— A couple Pistons used Thursday’s second half of a back-to-back for a bounceback.

After combining to go scoreless in 44 minutes on Wednesday, Josh Jackson and Saddiq Bey combined for 42 points in a 120-91 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Jackson had a season-high 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting, knocking down four 3-pointers on seven attempts.

The Detroiter rediscovered some of the scoring touch he enjoyed in the first half of the season, shaking off some recent struggles.

Getting his second straight start after 33 appearances off the bench, Jackson made five of his first six shots and never cooled down.

He was hot headed to the All-Star break, scoring double-digits in 14 of 15 games before the pause. Since the break, he notched less than 10 points in six of his first 10.

Bey recovered from Wednesday’s scoreless 25-minute effort to score 11 points, all in the first half.

Seven Pistons scored in double figures, including Mason Plumlee, who had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Jackson and Bey combined for 30 points in the first half as the Pistons opened a 63-44 halftime lead.

The lead never dipped below 15 points in the second half for the Pistons (14-34), whose win total is third from the bottom in the NBA.

Washington missed its first seven free throws of the game and did not make one until 3:31 remained in the third quarter. Washington was 6-19 (31.6%%) from the line and 5-19 (26.3%) on 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook missed his first five free throws, but finished with a triple-double. He also had nine turnovers to go with his 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Former Michigan State All-American Cassius Winston got some run late, his 12th career appearance. Winston scored five points, the second-best output of his rookie season.

The Pistons are 3-7 on the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

Washington was without Bradley Beal for the third straight game. The All-Star and NBA’s leading scorer has a hip contusion.

The Pistons play host to Derrick Rose and New York on Saturday before going west for a five-game road trip next week.

