Cory Joseph's big game gives Pistons 113-101 win over Kings

Every game seemingly brings something different.

Even with two starters out, the Pistons found an alternate combination and found a way to come out with another good game.

No Jerami Grant and no Mason Plumlee. No problem.

The Pistons played solid on both ends of the court and outlasted the Sacramento Kings, 113-101, on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center, for their second win in three games on their five-game western road trip.

Without their leading scorer, the Pistons (16-36) found other sources for production, getting 24 points and seven assists from Cory Joseph, 16 points and a season-high 13 rebounds from Isaiah Stewart and 11 points from Killian Hayes.

Joseph, who came to the Pistons in a trade deadline deal with the Kings for Delon Wright, had the formula, going 10-of-14 from the field and scoring in several drives to the basket.

In the final minutes, after the Kings had cut the lead to single digits, Joseph hit back-to-back jumpers to make it an 11-point advantage and put the game out of reach.

The Kings (22-30) trailed, 100-86, with 7:05 remaining, but put together a 16-5 run, with DeAaron Fox (23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists) scoring eight points and Tyrese Haliburton three points during the spurt, pulling within nine.

Joseph ended the challenge with his heroics, giving the Pistons some momentum heading to the final two games of the road trip, at Portland on Friday and at the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.