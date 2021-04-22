Jackson’s 29 points can’t lift undermanned Pistons in San Antonio, 106-91

The Pistons’ two steps in Texas both went backwards this week.

With many of the veterans out for the second game in as many nights, Detroit dropped another one Thursday in San Antonio, falling 106-91 to the Spurs.

Josh Jackson scored 29 points after starting strong, but the shorthanded Pistons faded late.

The Pistons (18-42) were without Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Cory Joseph, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and Dennis Smith Jr.

Derrick White carried an undermanned backcourt with 26 points for the Spurs, who are fighting for a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Jackson made his first five shots and helped the young starters to a strong start.

Just like Monday night with a lot of the veterans out, Jackson started with Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. This time, the group was joined by Sekou Doumbouya instead of Tyler Cook.

However, against the second unit and Jahlil Okafor in the second quarter, the Spurs went to work in the paint.

All eight baskets in a 16-2 run were scored in the paint as San Antonio took command. The Spurs went to halftime with a 57-47 lead, their largest to that point.

But Bey scored six points, including a four-point play, during a 13-0 run to pull within three points late in the third quarter. San Antonio closed the third with an 11-2 run to go up 82-70 headed to the fourth.

Okafor and Hamidou Diallo keyed a fourth-quarter run that got the Pistons within one point, but center Jakob Poeltl made a few crucial plays to put San Antonio back in command for good.

He then knocked down some free throws late as Dwane Casey, his former coach, intentionally put him on the line.

After missing Wednesday’s game in Dallas, Hayes scored 10 points and had five assists.

Frank Jackson scored 14 for the Pistons and Isaiah Stewart had eight points and 13 rebounds.

San Antonio’s Lonnie Walker IV had 18 points, and Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs, also playing the second game in as many nights, sat out starters Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan, along with reserve stalwart Patty Mills.

The loss helps the draft lottery positioning for the Pistons.

Orlando (18-41) also lost Thursday night, and Detroit still has the third-worst record in the league.

The Pistons wrap up a three-game road trip Saturday night at Indiana. Just 12 games remain in the season.

Matt Schoch is a freelance reporter.