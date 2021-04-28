Pistons team up with city of Detroit for COVID-19 vaccination event

The Pistons are partnering with the city of Detroit for a unique community event to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pistons’ practice facility in midtown Detroit and will include free food, giveaways and appearances by former Pistons Rick Mahorn and Earl Cureton.

Appointments to receive the vaccine are required and are available by calling 313-230-0505. Anyone aged 16 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Parking for the event is available in the structure on Amsterdam Street near the Pistons Performance Center, which is located at 6201 Second Avenue.

"We are delighted to partner with the Detroit Pistons for this very special Family Vaccination Day,” said Denise Fair, Detroit’s chief public health officer. “We are giving Detroiters as many options as possible to take advantage of this life-saving vaccine because it remains the best tool we have for slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Henry Ford Health will administer the first dose of the vaccine, with the second dose scheduled three weeks later.

Former "Bad Boy" Mahorn will be on-site from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and two-time NBA champion and native Detroiter Cureton will lend his support from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

“We are happy to assist the City of Detroit in its effort to get everyone vaccinated,” said Erika Swilley, Pistons vice president of community relations. “We are lending our support to raise awareness and encourage Detroiters to follow the lead on what many of our players, coaches and employees have already done and take advantage of this life-saving vaccine so life can get back to normal.”

