Pistons' youth corps gives Hornets a tough game before losing

Had the Pistons pulled off a win with only nine players available, it would have been one of their best wins of the season.

No Jerami Grant. No Mason Plumlee. No Cory Joseph.

No veterans, really.

The oldest active player was 24-year-old Josh Jackson, and playing with the young group, the Pistons still were in the game down to the final minutes.

It took a late push from the Charlotte Hornets to hold off the Pistons, 107-94, on Saturday night at Spectrum Center.

Frank Jackson had a season-high 25 points and seven rebounds, Saddiq Bey added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Killian Hayes 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons (19-45), who lost for the fifth time in the last six games.

The Pistons were without almost half of their roster, with the veterans sitting for the short road trip, leaving the young players to handle the Hornets.

And they almost did.

BOX SCORE: Hornets 107, Pistons 94

The Hornets (31-32) opened the fourth quarter with a 79-70 lead, after the Pistons finished the third quarter with a 10-2 run. Jackson had a 3-pointer, starting a 10-2 run that trimmed the lead to 83-80 with 9:30 left.

Terry Rozier (29 points and seven rebounds) and Miles Bridges (27 points and seven rebounds) steadied the ship for the Hornets, combining to score the next 13 points, with a pair of 3-pointers by Rozier and another by Bridges.

