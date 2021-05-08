Pistons clinch league's worst road record in 118-104 loss to 76ers

When Joel Embiid suited up for the second game in as many nights, this one was probably over.

The MVP candidate scored 29 points in 23 minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers dispatched Detroit 118-104 on Saturday night, as the Pistons clinched the league’s worst road record.

The loss closed the road slate at 7-29, as four Pistons games remain with draft lottery positioning still hanging in the balance.

Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant, who returned to the lineup after missing five games, scored 14 points apiece to lead the Pistons.

Mason Plumlee had 12 points in his first game after also missing five, while Sekou Doumbouya continued his recent strong play with 12.

Killian Hayes, who missed Thursday’s win against Memphis with an illness, had 10 points and six assists. Frank Jackson added 11 points, and Deividas Sirvydis had a career-high six points in a career-high 23 minutes.

Dwight Howard scored 19 points and had 14 rebounds for the Sixers, who were without starters Ben Simmons and Seth Curry on the second half of a back to back. Rookie Tyrese Maxey had 22 points.

Philadelphia opened the game with an 11-2 run then closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run. The Sixers opened a 39-17 lead early in the second quarter.

Detroit brought the lead to single digits briefly in the second quarter, but Embiid re-entered the game and scored eight straight Philly points to regain command.

Villanova’s Bey, who was playing back in his college town, had 12 points in the third quarter, but Howard kept the Pistons at arm’s length.

Detroit closes the season with four home games in the next eight days, including the second half of a back-to-back against Chicago on Sunday night.

Then, a crucial lottery positioning showdown looms with Minnesota on Tuesday. Both teams enter Sunday’s games with 20 wins apiece, the second-lowest in the NBA.

Minnesota is at 21-win Orlando on Sunday.

Detroit’s season will wrap with Denver on Friday and Miami on Sunday.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.