Report: Former Pistons great Ben Wallace to join Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Pistons standout Ben Wallace will be chosen for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, according to a published report.

ESPN's The Undefeated first reported Saturday that the defensive-stalwart center would be so honored in the 2021 class.

A four-time NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, Wallace was a key cog in Detroit's 2004 championship team. He spent 16 years in the league, nine with the Pistons. He averaged 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals.

Wallace was undrafted as a Division II All-American out of Virginia Union.

He is a co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League.