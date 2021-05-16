Ben Wallace, Chris Webber selected to Basketball Hall of Fame

The Detroit News

Former Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace and former Michigan star Chris Webber were unveiled Sunday as part of the 2021 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Wallace, a four-time All-Star and defensive player of the year, spent 16 years in the league, including nine with the Pistons. He averaged 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals. He helped the Pistons win the 2004 NBA championship.

Wallace was undrafted as a Division II All-American out of Virginia Union and began his NBA career with Washington in 1997. He spent three seasons there before moving to the Orlando Magic, where he spent a season before the fateful Grant Hill trade brought him to Detroit.

Webber, the former Detroit Country Day star, was part of Michigan's "Fab Five," which helped lead the Wolverines to national title game appearances in 1992 and 1993. He played 15 seasons in the NBA, including part of the 2006-07 season with the Pistons. He was a five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Rookie of the Year in 1994.

