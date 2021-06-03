United Wholesale Mortgage logo to appear on Pistons jerseys

The Pistons have a new jersey partner.

The team announced a new multiyear partnership with United Wholesale Mortgage on Thursday, with UWM’s jersey patch replacing Flagstar Bank, which had adorned the Pistons’ jerseys for the past four years.

With the new agreement, the Pistons will wear a white patch on the left shoulder of their jerseys with the UWM logo and company name in blue writing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“United Wholesale Mortgage is a premier Michigan-based company that shares our mission for providing unparalleled service to customers while making a difference in the community,” Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said in a team statement. “Our relationship with UWM will provide the opportunity to engage fans in a variety of ways by collaborating on and off the court on initiatives that honor those who serve and drive youth participation and excitement through basketball.”

The partnership extends beyond the jersey patch, with UWM becoming the Pistons’ official mortgage partner, and also taking the lead on some community-based initiatives.

UWM CEO Matt Ishbia, a former member of the Michigan State basketball team, said the partnership positions UWM to become more visible and increase its profile.

“UWM has been embedded in metro Detroit for over 35 years. Our company culture and success has multiple ties to basketball and a team working together towards a common goal,” Ishbia said in the statement. “From my time playing basketball for Tom Izzo at Michigan State to the way we use sports terminology, teamwork mentality and relentless pursuit to improve ourselves each day we are very aligned with the Pistons organization.

“We are excited to partner with the Pistons for years to come as we both continue to grow and achieve monumental goals for our organizations and the community.”

