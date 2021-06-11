Assistant general manager David Mincberg leaving Pistons

The Pistons made some major restructuring of the roster last offseason. They’ll be doing a bit more work this summer with their front office.

The team and assistant general manager David Mincberg are parting ways, a league source told The Detroit News. Mincberg was the first addition to general manager Troy Weaver’s front office last year after serving as assistant general manager with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mincberg, along with Gregg Polinsky, led the Pistons’ effort in their very successful draft last year, which yielded two potential all-rookie team selections in Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, along with Killian Hayes and second-round pick Saben Lee.

Polinsky, who had served as senior director of player personnel, also parted with the team this month.

The NBA Draft Lottery is June 22 and the draft is July 29. The Pistons have a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick.

