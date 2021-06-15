Pistons reportedly set to add three new assistants to Dwane Casey's staff

Dwane Casey’s coaching staff will have a few fresh faces next season.

The Pistons are adding Jerome Allen, Bill Bayno and Rex Kalamian to the coaching staff, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Allen, 48, was with the Boston Celtics and recently interviewed for their head-coaching job after team president Danny Ainge resigned and former head coach Brad Stevens became team president.

Bayno, 59, previously worked with Casey during their time with the Toronto Raptors in 2013-15 and had served with the Indiana Pacers since 2016. Kalamian also worked with the Raptors from 2015-18 and two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Sacramento Kings in 2020.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard