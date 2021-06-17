Pistons' Bey, Stewart named to NBA All-Rookie teams

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver had a strong belief in restoring the franchisee and using the 2020 draft as the foundation for the rebuild. Weaver maneuvered some deals and ended up with three first-round picks.

Two of those ended up on the all-rookie teams, which the league revealed on Thursday.

Forward Saddiq Bey was selected to the first team and center Isaiah Stewart the second team. They became the first pair of Pistons rookies to earn all-rookie honors in the same season since 2013, when Andre Drummond and Kyle Singler both were on the second team. The last first-team selection was Brandon Knight in 2012.

Bey, the 19th pick, started 53 games and posted 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds and set the franchise rookie record with 175 3-pointers, the third-highest mark by a rookie in NBA history.

Joining Bey on the first team were rookie of the year LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Kings) and JaeSean Tate (Rockets).

Stewart was the No. 16 pick and averaged 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 68 games, including 14 starts. He became the sixth rookie in grab 20 or more rebounds in a game. Along with Stewart, Immanuel Quickley (Knicks), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Isaac Okoro (Cavaliers) and Patrick Williams (Bulls) were on the second team.