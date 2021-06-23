Report: Pistons' Jerami Grant, ex-MSU star Draymond Green to play for Team USA in Olympics

Jerami Grant is going to have some stories to tell about how he spent his summer.

Grant has been selected to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After finishing his first season with the Pistons, Grant made an impact and will have an opportunity to join some of the NBA’s top players in representing the U.S. in the tournament, which begins with the group stage on July 25 and finishes with the gold- and bronze-medal games on Aug. 7.

In March, Grant was added to the list of finalists and in recent days, players have begun accepting invitations. According to Charania, the Team USA roster includes Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Zach LaVine, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green (Michigan State), Jrue Holiday, former Piston Khris Middleton and Grant.

The U.S. has won the gold medal in the last three Olympics and already has qualified for this year.

