Report: Chauncey Billups in talks for Portland Trail Blazers coaching job

Mr. Big Shot, indeed.

Former Detroit Pistons point guard and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups is in talks to become the next coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night.

If hired, Billups will fill the position left behind by Terry Stotts, who mutually agreed to part ways with the organization earlier this month after a fourth first-round playoff exit in the last five seasons.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue brought Billups on in an assistant role prior to the 2020-21 season — a consolation prize at the time, as the former NBA Finals MVP was a finalist for the Pacers head coaching job.

Billups, 44, passed up on the vacant Cleveland Cavaliers general manager position in 2018 and has long been surmised to be on track for either a coaching or management position since the five-time NBA All-Star called it quits on a 17-year career after the 2013-14 NBA season.