Report: Trail Blazers, former Piston Chauncey Billups agree to 5-year coaching deal

Chauncey Billups has agreed to a deal to coach the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday night.

The five-year deal will make Billups the successor to Terry Stotts.

Billups, 44, was a five-time NBA All-Star and 2004 NBA Finals MVP with the Detroit Pistons. He comes to the Blazers after a one-season assistant coaching stint on Ty Lue's staff with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to signing on with the Clippers, Billups was a hot name in the Indiana Pacers' coaching search this past offseason. He said he turned down the vacant Cleveland Cavaliers general manager position in 2017.

The deal includes a fifth-year team option and the Blazers plan to announce the hiring in a news conference Tuesday, according to Wojnarowski.

For subscribers: Beard: Former Piston Chauncey Billups could step into good opportunity with Blazers