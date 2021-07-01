Pistons' Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart make USA Basketball Select Team

Pistons rookies Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart made a mark in their first season with their surprising performance after being selected in the middle of the first round in the draft last season.

Both were named to NBA All-Rookie teams and they have something else to add to their resumes. Bey and Stewart were chosen as part of the USA Basketball Select Team that will work out with Team USA to prepare for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Select Team consists of 17 young players, including last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Edwards, along with Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Tyler Herro and Tyrese Haliburton. They’ll work out with Team USA in Las Vegas on July 6-9 in preparation for the Olympics, which start later this month.

Pistons forward Jerami Grant was announced as part of Team USA last week.

“This USA Select Team continues the legacy established by previous Select teams of helping prepare our USA National Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Jerry Colangelo, managing director of Team USA. “With all the uncertainty of how many of our Olympic Team members will be available for the USA training camp because of the overlap with the NBA Finals, we chose a USA Select Team consisting of many of the top young NBA players and four players who not only own international experience, but who played recently for USA Basketball in important national team qualifying competitions.

“If we need to add players to fill out our roster for any of our exhibition games, we feel this USA Select Team has an excellent variety of skilled players to choose from.”

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will lead the Select Team.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard