Grand Rapids Drive rebrands as Gold, now affiliated with Denver Nuggets

The Grand Rapids Drive is no more.

After years of connection as the Pistons’ affiliate in the G League, the Drive announced Wednesday that they have a new agreement with the Denver Nuggets — and will rebrand themselves the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Pistons did not own the Drive, but they maintained an affiliate agreement that allowed them access to the players and connection to the organization. The Pistons announced last year that they had purchased a new G League franchise from the Phoenix Suns and renamed that team the Motor City Cruise.

The Cruise will begin play later this year and will open a new arena on the campus of Wayne State University in midtown Detroit. The Drive opted out of this season played in an Orlando bubble, in what was the final year of their affiliate agreement with the Pistons.

The Gold will remain in Grand Rapids and will play at the DeltaPlex Arena.

