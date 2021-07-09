Pistons get good news, bad news from Team USA on rookies Bey, Stewart

It’s a little bit of good news and some not-so-good news for the Pistons players connected to Team USA and the Select Team that is preparing them for the Olympics this month.

Saddiq Bey, who was on the developmental Select Team, is being promoted temporarily to Team USA, according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Team USA has three open spots because the Suns’ Devin Booker and the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are playing in the NBA Finals.

The other two temporary additions to Team USA are Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and Spurs wing Keldon Johnson.

Team USA opens its exhibition schedule Saturday in Las Vegas against Nigeria.

The news isn’t so good for Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, who reportedly sustained an ankle injury during Thursday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The severity of the injury is unclear.

