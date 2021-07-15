Report: Pistons' Jerami Grant in COVID-19 protocols at Team USA camp

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Pistons in Las Vegas during Team USA’s preparation for the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Last week, Isaiah Stewart had an apparent ankle injury that ended his week of work with the Select Team early. On Thursday, forward Jerami Grant, who is on Team USA, entered health and safety protocols, according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania noted that Grant had not tested positive for COVID-19, but was entering the protocol as a precaution. Grant will remain in Las Vegas and joins Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in the health and safety protocol.

