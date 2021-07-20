Cade Cunningham drops in on Tigers game and fans get excited

Pistons fans are counting the days until the NBA Draft on July 29, and potentially getting Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.

Cunningham got to see some of that enthusiasm on Monday night, when he was at Comerica Park to watch a Tigers game. Social media was abuzz with photos of Cunningham, who was presumably in town to work out for the Pistons ahead of the draft.

In one video posted to Cunningham’s Instagram account, he shows Comerica Park with the caption: “Detroit, Michigan.”

Another video shows fans at Comerica Park chanting, “We want Cade!” and the audio seems to capture Cunningham reacting to that with appreciation.

A fan, Nick Lundy, posted two photos on Twitter, one with Cunningham and another with Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey.

Cunningham, the freshman wing from Oklahoma State, is projected to be the top player in the draft and barring a trade, is likely to be the Pistons’ pick.

