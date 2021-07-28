Pistons release Las Vegas NBA Summer League schedule

The Pistons don’t know who their No. 1 pick will be in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but they already have a schedule for the Summer League in Las Vegas.

The summer extravaganza will take place on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas from Aug. 8-17 and will feature all 30 NBA teams.

The Pistons have four games scheduled:

►Aug. 8 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2

►Aug. 10 vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m., ESPN

►Aug. 13 vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m., NBATV

►Aug. 14 vs. L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Each team also will have a fifth game, with the two teams with the best record playing in the championship game on Aug. 17 on ESPN.

The matchup against the Rockets is significant because it likely will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in Thursday’s draft — which likely will be Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green.

