NBA Draft, live updates: Follow all the action here, including the Pistons' pick at No. 1

Tonight's the night.

For the first time since 1970, the Detroit Pistons have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. And all indications are it's a done deal, with Cade Cunningham expected to become the face of the future for the franchise.

You can follow all the picks HERE.

And you can follow all the action, including analysis and breaking news, from The News's Rod Beard (@detnewsrodbeard on Twitter) and Nolan Bianchi.

