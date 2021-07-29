No drama: Pistons taking Cade Cunningham, per most-dialed-in NBA reporter

New York — Maybe some of the suspense is being sucked out of Thursday night's NBA Draft.

For many Pistons fans, that’s a good thing.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons have settled on Cade Cunningham as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Pistons had been focused on Cunningham, an uber-talented 6-foot-8 wing, since they won the draft lottery last month. If he is the pick, Cunningham will fit into their rebuild nicely, alongside last year’s first-round picks, guard Killian Hayes, wing Saddiq Bey and center Isaiah Stewart, as well as forward Jerami Grant.

The decision would end weeks of speculation that the Pistons were considering trading the pick to acquire more future assets to help with general manager Troy Weaver’s roster rebuild. The Pistons reportedly were interested in G League guard Jalen Green — the probable No. 2 pick by the Houston Rockets — but after a final meeting with Cunningham and his representatives on Wednesday night, the Pistons met Thursday and decided to select Cunningham.

It’s not a done deal, though. There could be a surprise trade that changes Weaver’s mind, but it would have to be a massive deal that would surpass anything that the Pistons have seen in the weeks leading up to the draft.

COMPLETE DETROIT PISTONS COVERAGE

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard