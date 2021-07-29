Pistons trade Plumlee, No. 37 pick to Hornets before NBA Draft

New York — It’s like déjà vu all over again.

As he did last year before the NBA Draft, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver made some trades to begin shaping the roster.

It’s happening again.

The Pistons have reached an agreement to trade center Mason Plumlee and one of their three second-round picks (No. 37 overall) to the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 57 pick, a league source told The Detroit News on Thursday night.

Plumlee, 31, averaged 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds in his first season with the Pistons, after signing a free-agent deal. Plumlee started all 56 games and was a solid piece, but with the ascendence of Isaiah Stewart in his rookie season, the Pistons were able to move Plumlee’s $16.6 million over the two remaining years on his contract.

The Pistons entered draft night with three second-round picks: Nos. 37, 42 and 52, and the expectation was that they would make some trades to help shape the roster. Last season, Weaver acquired two additional first-round picks to select Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, who both made the NBA All-Rookie teams.