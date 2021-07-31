Pistons qualify 3 players, waive 3 others ahead of free agency

The Pistons are having another busy offseason, with a flurry of moves to shore up the roster.

After agreeing to trade center Mason Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets before the draft on Thursday, the Pistons made some additional moves ahead of free agency, which begins on Monday.

The Pistons extended qualifying offers to Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson and Saben Lee, making them restricted free agents. They also waived Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis and Tyler Cook, the team announced Saturday.

Joseph, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings at the deadline last season, had $2.4 million of his contract guaranteed; if he remained on the roster beyond Aug. 1, he would have been due $12.6 million.

Sirvydis, who was a second-round pick originally by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2019 draft, is due $1.5 million for next season. He played in 20 games last season and posted 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Cook’s contract was non-guaranteed for next season.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that with the moves, the Pistons have about $12.2 million in cap space heading into free agency. That number could climb to $16.3 million if they choose to waive Rodney McGruder, whose $5 million is nonguaranteed until Aug. 15.