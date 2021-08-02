Pistons reportedly add center Kelly Olynyk on three-year, $37 million deal

Like last year, the Pistons began free agency with a flurry again.

They added some needed help at center Monday, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $37 million with Kelly Olynyk, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pistons traded last season’s starting center, Mason Plumlee, in a pre-draft deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Olynyk, 30, could be a short-term solution for the Pistons’ issues, and he brings 3-point shooting that could help the offense improve significantly, with a focus on the perimeter. Olynyk averaged 19 points last season in 27 games with the Houston Rockets, after he was traded from the Miami Heat at the deadline.

Olynyk began his career with the Boston Celtics for four seasons before going to the Heat for three-plus seasons. He had his best year last season, posting career highs of 13.5 points and seven rebounds.

