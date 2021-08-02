Pistons sign point guard Trey Lyles, bring back Cory Joseph

The Pistons seem to be checking all the boxes in free agency. They opened the Monday moratorium by agreeing to terms with center Kelly Olynyk on a three-year deal worth $37 million.

They look to be strengthening their depth with two more signings, agreeing to bring back point guard Cory Joseph on a two-year deal worth $10 million and forward Trey Lyles for two years and $5 million, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday night.

Joseph, who played the second half of last season with the Pistons, was waived on Saturday in a cost-savings move. The final year of his previous contract was for $12.6 million, with $2.4 million guaranteed. By waiving him, the Pistons only had to pay the $2.4 million, and could negotiate a more team-friendly deal, which they reached on Monday.

With Joseph, the Pistons retain a valuable veteran who can work with the young point ballhandlers Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham and Saben Lee.

Adding Lyles provides some depth at the forward position, where the Pistons were thin in the rotation, with only Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Sekou Doumbouya and Josh Jackson. Lyles played the previous two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, and he averaged 5 points and 3.7 rebounds in just 23 games.