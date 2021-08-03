Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, Sekou Doumbouya, Killian Hayes headline Pistons' Summer League roster

The anticipation for the Pistons in the NBA Summer League may be higher than it was last season.

Correction: It will be.

The Pistons haven’t officially revealed their roster for the Summer League, which opens this weekend in Las Vegas, but the biggest focus will be Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in last week’s draft. Joining Cunningham on the roster are Saddiq Bey, who was on the All-Rookie first team; guard Killian Hayes, the No. 7 overall pick from last season; and 2019 first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya.

For himself, Cunningham already has set a high bar for expectations.

"More than anything, we want to win Summer League and we want to go undefeated as a team. On top of that, we wanted to take a step forward as far as jelling as a young core, being together and playing for each other," Cunningham said. "I want everybody to leave Summer League feeling like they became a better player and that they became a better piece to this puzzle so that we can go into the regular season feeling good about ourselves.

"So, winning is the No. 1 thing but, individually, hopefully, everybody can leave there feeling like there's a new confidence going into the season."

"We had a good practice today and you can just see the carryover from last year, which is the continuity you're looking for in building your program," coach Dwane Casey said Tuesday. "We're really excited with the carryover from last year."

Isaiah Stewart, who was on the All-Rookie second team, will not participate because of an ankle injury he sustained during workouts with the USA Basketball Select Team last month.

Stewart has been in a walking boot since the injury, but there’s no indication that he won’t be ready in time for the start of training camp in late September. Casey said they will be cautious with Stewart and not try to do too much this summer.

"Isaiah Stewart probably could be close but there's no use of risking it," Casey said Tuesday.

Isaiah Livers (42nd pick) also will be unavailable as he continues to rehab from a foot injury that ended his senior year at Michigan early.

Along with Cunningham, the Pistons will have two of their second-round draft picks on the roster, with centers Luka Garza (52nd pick) and Balsa Koprivica (57th) available to play. Koprivica did not participate in the early Summer League practice because the trade with the Charlotte Hornets that brought him to the Pistons on draft night has not been completed officially, but Casey expects him to be available.

The Pistons have four games on their Summer League schedule:

► Sunday vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

► Aug. 10 vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

► Aug. 13 vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m. (NBATV)

► Aug. 14 vs. L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

One of the most anticipated games will be the matchup with the Rockets, as it will feature the top two picks in the draft: Cunningham and Houston’s Jalen Green, whom the Pistons considered with the top pick.

They’ll have a fifth game as well, possibly the championship game, if they finish with one of the two best records after the four-game opening schedule. Otherwise, they’ll have a game against a random opponent.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard