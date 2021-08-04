Pistons bringing back point guard Saben Lee on 3-year deal

The Pistons’ “Core Four” will be intact for next season. Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart already were under contract, but the fourth member, Saben Lee, was a restricted free agent.

Lee and the Pistons resolved that issue, agreeing to a three-year contract on Wednesday, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News. Lee, 22, was a second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2020 draft and was on a two-way contract last season but played in 48 games with the Pistons.

He joined the rotation after the Pistons lost Hayes to a hip injury for a significant chunk of the season, and then they traded Derrick Rose. Lee averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 assists and shot a respectable 35% on 3-pointers.

With his new contract, Lee is expected to join the Pistons’ young players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this weekend for a five-game schedule.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the agreement.