PISTONS

Pistons bringing back point guard Saben Lee on 3-year deal

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
View Comments

The Pistons’ “Core Four” will be intact for next season. Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart already were under contract, but the fourth member, Saben Lee, was a restricted free agent.

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) drives on Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) during the second half.

Lee and the Pistons resolved that issue, agreeing to a three-year contract on Wednesday, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News. Lee, 22, was a second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2020 draft and was on a two-way contract last season but played in 48 games with the Pistons.

He joined the rotation after the Pistons lost Hayes to a hip injury for a significant chunk of the season, and then they traded Derrick Rose. Lee averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 assists and shot a respectable 35% on 3-pointers.

With his new contract, Lee is expected to join the Pistons’ young players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this weekend for a five-game schedule.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the agreement.

View Comments