Pistons sign guard Frank Jackson to two-year contract

Las Vegas — The Pistons aren’t making big splashes in free agency, but they hope they’re making impactful ones, as they shape their roster throughout the summer.

They brought back another familiar face, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with guard Frank Jackson, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

Jackson became a restricted free agent last week after the Pistons extended him a qualifying offer, and the two sides reached an agreement Monday, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jackson was on a two-way contract last season but became an impressive 3-point shooter and a key part of their rotation.

Jackson, 23, had his best season, with career highs of 9.8 points and 41% on 3-pointers, in 40 games last season. He played two previous seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans before arriving to the Pistons as a free agent.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard